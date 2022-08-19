Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
By Sarah Tate
August 19, 2022
Many people fantasize about winning the lottery and dreaming of what they will do with their prize, from retiring early and taking a vacation to launching their very own business. While some people strategically play the game, carefully choosing their ticket and picking meaningful numbers, others, like one man who used a fortune cookie, eventually just get lucky. That's what happened when one woman in Tennessee who was craving a biscuit stopped at a store and left a millionaire.
Tara W., of Unionville, stopped by the Three Corners Market on Longview Road in Bedford County last week to pick up her morning biscuit. According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, her routine occasionally also includes playing a lottery game with her husband as they head to work at their construction company. In addition to the biscuit, she purchased a $1 Million Blowout instant ticket that ended up earning her the grand $1 million prize.
"I was yelling and carrying on," she recalled. "We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn't believe me."
Tara is the latest lucky player in Tennessee to score $1 million. In June, one man in Pleasant Grove won big in a Powerball drawing, matching all five white balls to win the million-dollar prize.