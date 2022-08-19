Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Many people fantasize about winning the lottery and dreaming of what they will do with their prize, from retiring early and taking a vacation to launching their very own business. While some people strategically play the game, carefully choosing their ticket and picking meaningful numbers, others, like one man who used a fortune cookie, eventually just get lucky. That's what happened when one woman in Tennessee who was craving a biscuit stopped at a store and left a millionaire.

Tara W., of Unionville, stopped by the Three Corners Market on Longview Road in Bedford County last week to pick up her morning biscuit. According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, her routine occasionally also includes playing a lottery game with her husband as they head to work at their construction company. In addition to the biscuit, she purchased a $1 Million Blowout instant ticket that ended up earning her the grand $1 million prize.

"I was yelling and carrying on," she recalled. "We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn't believe me."

Tara is the latest lucky player in Tennessee to score $1 million. In June, one man in Pleasant Grove won big in a Powerball drawing, matching all five white balls to win the million-dollar prize.

