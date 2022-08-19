Texas Dad Desperately Searches For Kids Left At The Wrong Bus Stop

By Ginny Reese

August 19, 2022

One Texas dad was left in panic mode after his children were dropped off at the wrong bus stop. News 4 San Antonio reported that the dad desperately searched for his children for more than an hour.

Johnny Cortinas said, "My mind was racing. At that point, I had no idea what was happening. So, I was just in panic mode."

He contacted NEISD to figure out what was going on, but he didn't want to wait. He got into his car and drove to the kids' school.

Cortinas said, "I was very grateful for how they approached the situation, they immediately got on the phone, stared trying to call different buses and see if they seen any children. There's no words for the feeling that I felt."

After more than an hour passed, the four children were returned to the school on a different bus. He says a Good Samaritan helped his kids get on the bus back to the school.

An NEISD spokesperson sad that the children were dropped off at the wrong stop, and that the substitute driver did not follow protocol of checking the students' tags that they have. They said that the situation is under investigation.

