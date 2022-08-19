The Oak Cliff Tiger And Still-Missing Cobra Snake Are Actually Linked

The Oak Cliff tiger and the still-missing West-Banded African cobra snake are actually linked. Can you believe it?

Texas' most notorious residents have one thing in common: Lisa Fonseca.

Fonseca recently moved to the Dallas area — and her neighbor is Trapboy Freddy, who was just taken into custody this week after a tiger cub, believed to be the viral Oak Cliff tiger, was found caged in his house while feds were serving an arrest warrant, according to WFAA.

Here's the kicker. Fonseca moved to the Meadow Gate Lane neighborhood from Cherry Street in Grand Prairie, where the West-Banded African cobra snake escaped from its home. She lived just a few doors down from where it all happened.

It's been over a year since the infamous snake made headlines, but experts doubt it's still alive. The snake's owner was arrested earlier this year after it was discovered the snake was kept in a homemade cage without locks. Lawrence Matl also had other venomous snakes inside his home. He was charged with intentionally or recklessly allowing a snake to be released from captivity.

"What a coincidence, right? The tiger looked cute, though. If I can live two houses from a cobra, I can survive a tiger," Fonseca said. WFAA asked Fonseca what animal she'll run into next. "We'll soon find out! To be continued!"