These Are The Top Rated Attractions On Chicago's Navy Pier

By Logan DeLoye

August 19, 2022

USA, Illinois, Chicago, Navy Pier, fireworks in sky, night
Photo: Getty Images

Chicago's Navy Pier is an attraction that contains hundreds of other attractions, and it is one of the most popular attractions in the entire city. According to TimeOut, this popular venue offers never ending options for food and events to choose from. A trip to Navy Pier can be the perfect activity for a day trip with the family, an adventure with friends, or a spontaneous date night. From museums to mazes, the pier offers a wide variety of attractions that visitors of all ages can enjoy.

Here is what TimeOut had to say about the best things to do at Navy Pier:

Chicago Children's Museum:

"Connect learning and playing through the engaging exhibits at the Chicago Children's Museum. Kids and parents can explore all three floors to encounter sensory experiences combined with literature, math, science and creative activities; dig up dinosaur bones; learn the ways of the CTA; send toy cars flying through a series of tracks; or show your creativity through arts and crafts."

Navy Pier IMAX Theatre:

"Don't believe the misleading marketing being employed at theaters around the city—there's only one honest-to-god IMAX screen showing studio films in Chicago and it's on Navy Pier. Boasting a screen that measures 60 feet high and 86 feet wide, it's the most immersive way to watch a movie (especially if it's being screened in 3D)."

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre:

"In less than 20 years, this unpretentious Bardic troupe moved from the back of a Lincoln Park pub to a mouthwatering, multimillion-dollar facility with a spectacular Lake Michigan view."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.