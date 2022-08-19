These Are The Top Rated Attractions On Chicago's Navy Pier

Chicago's Navy Pier is an attraction that contains hundreds of other attractions, and it is one of the most popular attractions in the entire city. According to TimeOut, this popular venue offers never ending options for food and events to choose from. A trip to Navy Pier can be the perfect activity for a day trip with the family, an adventure with friends, or a spontaneous date night. From museums to mazes, the pier offers a wide variety of attractions that visitors of all ages can enjoy.

Here is what TimeOut had to say about the best things to do at Navy Pier:

Chicago Children's Museum:

"Connect learning and playing through the engaging exhibits at the Chicago Children's Museum. Kids and parents can explore all three floors to encounter sensory experiences combined with literature, math, science and creative activities; dig up dinosaur bones; learn the ways of the CTA; send toy cars flying through a series of tracks; or show your creativity through arts and crafts."

Navy Pier IMAX Theatre:

"Don't believe the misleading marketing being employed at theaters around the city—there's only one honest-to-god IMAX screen showing studio films in Chicago and it's on Navy Pier. Boasting a screen that measures 60 feet high and 86 feet wide, it's the most immersive way to watch a movie (especially if it's being screened in 3D)."

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre:

"In less than 20 years, this unpretentious Bardic troupe moved from the back of a Lincoln Park pub to a mouthwatering, multimillion-dollar facility with a spectacular Lake Michigan view."