This Is Colorado's Best Snack

States and regions are known for specific dishes or ingredients. The same can be said about snacks, too!

We're not talking about something you can pick up from a convenience store. We're speaking about locally-sourced eats that most residents love, and something tourists need to try. Sometimes these iconic snack foods can be found anywhere in the country, but what makes it special is how locals approach them.

Food & Wine, looking to put a spotlight on other areas of American cuisine, pinpointed the best snack in every state.

The most famous snack food in Colorado is edibles! Writers explain:

"Long before any of us could have imagined a New York where folding tables stacked with hand-rolled joints were suddenly the norm on street corners all over the city, Colorado was living the legal marijuana dream. Consequently they're one of the best places in the country for edibles, with companies like Cheeba Chews churning out top-flight chews and taffy. Whether you're in for the whole enchilada or prefer to stick to CBD-only, they've got you covered; the latter are now sold nationwide."

