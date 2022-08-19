This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Michigan that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of Michigan can be found at Chili Mustard Onions in Detroit. LoveFood recommended trying the waffle fries topped with vegan chili, cheese, and bacon bits.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"This vegan restaurant is the place to come for a Big Mock – the alternative to a Big Mac – or a meat-free hotdog with a side of fries. Chili Mustard Onions has a few different options such as the loaded fries – waffle fries with vegan cheese sauce, ‘bacun’ bits and scallions – but it’s those fries topped with house-made vegan cheese (or ‘cheeze’) and chili that are most popular. They’re just delicious and because the toppings aren’t piled too high they are great as a side."
