This Is Michigan’s Best Mexican Restaurant

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater, there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Taqueria Mi Pueblo in Detroit as the best of the best in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Enchilada enthusiasts rejoice! Each of the over a dozen varieties on the menu at this Detroit destination are made with pillowy, handmade flour tortillas and then smothered in salsa roja and handfuls of cheese. Bonus—many nights, they have a live mariachi band serenading you while you eat. Taqueria Mi Pueblo is just one of the many reasons we love Michigan.

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.