US Warns Travelers Of Kidnapping Risk

Americans travelers are being warned about the increased risk of crime and kidnapping in Mexico.

The United States Department of State reissued a travel advisory recommending that American citizens refrain from traveling to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, while adding Zacatecas to the list of prohibited states as part of its annual update.

"Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico," the travel advisory stated. "The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted. In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities."

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar issued a statement in a U.S. Embassy news release acknowledging that the travel advisory emphasizes a need for both bordering countries to improve security in Mexico.

“Without security, there is no prosperity,” Salazar said. “It is important to reaffirm our commitment to citizen safety by providing training and resources to Mexican justice and security institutions and deepening our cooperation. The United States will continue to work with our partners, friends and neighbors as we build a peaceful future together.”