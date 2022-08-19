Wisconsin 'Mullet Boy' Currently In Second Place Of USA Mullet Championship

A Wisconsin boy is currently in second place in the kids' division of the USA Mullet Championship, and voting ends today (August 19), according to NBC 15 News.

Menomonie's Emmitt Bailey, known as the "Mullet Boy," is standing on the cusp of proving he has the best mullet of any child in America. He has 5,466 votes compared to Eric Orta's 6,332. However, he has a big lead over the boy who's in third place, William Dale Ramsey.

“It’s extremely fun to watch the votes, so it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut,” Emmitt’s dad Eric Bailey said in an interview after the finalists for the championship were announced. “Then they went to 100 and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25.”

Bailey isn't the only Wisconsin kid trying to prove himself as the king of business in the front and party in the back. Brillion’s Axel Wenzel is only a few hundred votes behind Ramsey, putting in arm's reach of claiming the bronze medal. However this competition ends, we're proud of both Bailey and Wenzel for making the top five. No other state has two kids ranked that highly.