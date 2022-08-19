Your Views On Minimalism Are All Wrong

Becker said a minimalist’s lifestyle looks different from person to person. Adding that relationship status, age, location, job, and other factors determine what minimalism looks like for a specific person.

“When you were talking Joshua, this image popped in my head of a monk sitting in a cell,” said Joel laughing. “I think maybe sometimes that’s the idea I have had of minimalism. This idea of literally being devoid of possessions.”

The author said his journey to minimalism started one Saturday when he was cleaning the garage and a conversation with his neighbor made him pause. Becker realized he was missing out on time with his family because he was too busy sorting through things he never used.

“I said to her, ‘Well you know what they say, the more stuff you own the more it owns you,’” said Becker. “She responded by saying, ‘Yeah that’s why my daughter is a minimalist. She keeps telling me I don’t need to own all of this stuff.”

He realized his possessions didn’t make him happy and they were actually taking him away from the thing that did bring him happiness in his life. For Becker, it was his five-year-old son who was swinging on the swings by himself while his dad cleaned out the garage.

