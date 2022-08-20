Rapper Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Los Angeles

Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19). The rapper is now "OK," a rep told TMZ.

The Georgia native, who is signed to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's record label, was allegedly a target in a drive-by shooting, which ultimately claimed the life of someone in his entourage, according to XXL.

The incident occurred in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in LA on Friday evening. Gunmen reportedly opened fire at a gas station, striking a 23-year-old man. He was loaded into Quando Rondo's black Cadillac Escalade, which was driven to West Hollywood before police were called for help. The suspects fled in a white vehicle and remain at large.

"We don't know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims," LAPD Lieutenant John Radke said.

A video making the rounds on social media shows Quando Rondo "CLEARLY upset" as he talks to a police officer who responded to the scene. Another video shows a body being dragged by police out of the Escalade and the rapper is seen walking away and screaming. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.