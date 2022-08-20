Red Hot Chili Pepper's To Receive Global Icon Award At 2022 VMAs

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be receiving the prestigious Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV shared the announcement on Friday (August 19) — noting that the band will also be performing live on the show for the first time in two decades.

Last year's Global Icon Award went to another group of rockers — Foo Fighters. The VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on MTV Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. local time. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow will be hosting and performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Kalid, Panic! At the Disco, Måneskin, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, and more.

On Friday (August 19), RHCP also debuted their new track "Tippa My Tongue" from their upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante are "firing on all cylinders once again. Its slick otherworldly funk picks up the pace with a slippery bass line and raucous riff anchored to an unshakable groove," according to a press release. Return of the Dream Canteen, the band's second album of 2022, is set to release on October 14th. In the meantime, you can catch RHCP at a stop on their current global stadium tour.