3 College Students Dead In Fiery Car Crash

By Jason Hall

August 21, 2022

Accident or crime scene cordon tape
Photo: Getty Images

Three Indiana State University students were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday (August 21) morning, the school announced in a press release shared on its official athletics website.

Five people, "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players," were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and police are continuing to work toward positively identifying the three victims killed, according to the school.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said via GoSycamores.com. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said deputies arrived at the scene at around 1:34 a.m. in a statement released by the department Sunday morning.

"The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. Upon deputies arrival, the vehicle, occupied by a driver and four passengers, was on fire," Plasse said. "Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene. Several agencies responded to assist with the scene."

Indiana State postponed its women's soccer matchup against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium previously scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon in the wake of the fatal accident.

The university said it's offering counseling services to students, faculty and staff.

Indiana State University said it will provide more information in relation to the crash as it becomes available.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.