3 College Students Dead In Fiery Car Crash

Three Indiana State University students were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday (August 21) morning, the school announced in a press release shared on its official athletics website.

Five people, "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players," were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and police are continuing to work toward positively identifying the three victims killed, according to the school.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said via GoSycamores.com. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said deputies arrived at the scene at around 1:34 a.m. in a statement released by the department Sunday morning.

"The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. Upon deputies arrival, the vehicle, occupied by a driver and four passengers, was on fire," Plasse said. "Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene. Several agencies responded to assist with the scene."

Indiana State postponed its women's soccer matchup against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium previously scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon in the wake of the fatal accident.

The university said it's offering counseling services to students, faculty and staff.

Indiana State University said it will provide more information in relation to the crash as it becomes available.