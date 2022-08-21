Lady Gaga Celebrates Huge Achievement At Chromatica Ball Tour: 'So Blessed'
By Yashira C.
August 21, 2022
Lady Gaga celebrated a huge achievement during her latest Chromatica Ball tour stop in Boston. The "Poker Face" singer took to TikTok to share that her show at Fenway Park was "the highest attended and paid show at FENWAY PARK EVER."
In the clip, Gaga is seen on stage donning an eye-catching look as the crowd roars in applause. "When you just played FENWAY PARKS highest attended and highest paid show of ALL TIME," she wrote adding, "I feel so blessed and grateful" in the comments. The stadium's capacity on average is 37k. Fans congratulated her in the comments with one writing "LITERALLY ON BEHALF OF ALL OF BOSTON.. THANK YOU." Another fan commented "AND BADBUNNY WAS THERE TO WATCH YOU 🥰🥰🥰" after the singer posted about attending the tour on his Instagram stories.
Watch the TikTok below:
@ladygaga
Tonight is the highest attended and paid show at FENWAY PARK EVER #chromaticaball 🔥♬ original sound - ladygaga
Gaga Chromatica Ball tour was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally kicked off in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, July 17th. Before her performance, the singer shared an emotional message on Instagram Live. "I have not been on stage since 2018 on a tour. You can see how nervous I am" she said. "The show celebrates things I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together."