Lady Gaga Celebrates Huge Achievement At Chromatica Ball Tour: 'So Blessed'

Lady Gaga celebrated a huge achievement during her latest Chromatica Ball tour stop in Boston. The "Poker Face" singer took to TikTok to share that her show at Fenway Park was "the highest attended and paid show at FENWAY PARK EVER."

In the clip, Gaga is seen on stage donning an eye-catching look as the crowd roars in applause. "When you just played FENWAY PARKS highest attended and highest paid show of ALL TIME," she wrote adding, "I feel so blessed and grateful" in the comments. The stadium's capacity on average is 37k. Fans congratulated her in the comments with one writing "LITERALLY ON BEHALF OF ALL OF BOSTON.. THANK YOU." Another fan commented "AND BADBUNNY WAS THERE TO WATCH YOU 🥰🥰🥰" after the singer posted about attending the tour on his Instagram stories.



Watch the TikTok below: