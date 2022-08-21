Tom Brady's Expected Return To Bucs Revealed
By Jason Hall
August 21, 2022
Tom Brady is expected to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week after being away from the team for several weeks.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Brady would return to the team early this week, according to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport, who said he was told that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to be with the team on Monday (August 22) in a tweet shared on Sunday (August 20).
Brady was initially absent from the Bucs' practice on August 11 and expected to be away from the team for several days, Bowles said at the time via Rapoport.
#Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2022
"#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," Rapoport tweeted at the time.. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."
Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. https://t.co/OkdVgjnRJa— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022
Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion returns.
Bowles later confirmed that Brady was expected to be away from the team until after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20, according to Rapoport.
Coach Todd Bowles said Tom Brady won’t be back until after the #Titans preseason game, which is on Aug 20. https://t.co/mkZ0aXab23— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022
The Buccaneers had already ruled Brady out for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on August 13 prior to his initial reported absence.
Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.