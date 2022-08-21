Tom Brady's Expected Return To Bucs Revealed

Tom Brady is expected to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week after being away from the team for several weeks.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Brady would return to the team early this week, according to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport, who said he was told that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to be with the team on Monday (August 22) in a tweet shared on Sunday (August 20).

Brady was initially absent from the Bucs' practice on August 11 and expected to be away from the team for several days, Bowles said at the time via Rapoport.