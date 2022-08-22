After Viral Videos, Giant Michigan Slide Closes Due To Dangerous Speeds

A giant Michigan slide was closed temporarily Friday (August 19) due to speed issues, according to ABC 7 News.

Friday was the first day Belle Isle Park's giant slide was reopened to the public, but after a few wild rides, it's been closed again. One father, Kenyatta Mcadney, usually loves to spend summer days at Belle Isle, but was filled with fear for his children around noon.

“What I noticed was the impact they were hitting the ground with coming off the hills,” he said. Mcadney's two oldest kids decided going down the slide once was enough, and his two youngest refused to even go down. “I was going down way faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts,” Mcadney’s child Keymarr said. Check out a video of a few individuals going down the slide below.