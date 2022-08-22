Arizona Lands Among The Most Caffeinated States In The US

By Ginny Reese

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some people feel like their days can't truly start until they have had their first cup of coffee. In fact, 70 percent of all of the people in the United States drink coffee every week. 62 percent drink coffee every single day.

Zippia released a list of the most caffeinated states in America. The website states, "We looked at coffee and soda consumption, along with google searches to find the most caffeinated states."

According to Zippia, Arizona is the second-most caffeinated state.

According to the list, here are the top 20 most caffeinated states in America:

  1. Vermont
  2. Arizona
  3. Colorado
  4. New Mexico
  5. Hawaii
  6. Idaho
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Oregon
  9. Kansas
  10. Iowa
  11. Oklahoma
  12. North Carolina
  13. Mississippi
  14. Maine
  15. Minnesota
  16. Indiana
  17. New Hampshire
  18. Louisiana
  19. Missouri
  20. Washington

Zippa's website has a full list of the most caffeinated states in the US.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.