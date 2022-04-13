Press Coffee Brewing Up New Location In Scottsdale

A new coffee shop is set to open in Scottsdale next month. ABC 15 reported that Press Coffee is opening a new location in Scottsdale. The grand opening will be held on May 13th.

The local coffee shop is a staple in the Phoenix area already with several locations. The newest spot will be in the Mercado Del Lago Plaza in Scottsdale at 8300 N. Hayden Road.

The new shop will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Jason Kyle from Press Coffee said in a press release, "We look forward to welcoming in new and returning guests and we appreciate the support from the Lakeview Coffee team as we make this transition."

The new location's grand opening comes with some special deals as well. Press Coffee will be selling drip coffee for just $1 from May 13th until May 15th. 100% of the profits will be donated to Hope Kids.