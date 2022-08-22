Billie Eilish and her mom Maggie Baird will be receiving an award for their sustainability efforts at the EMA (Environmental Media Association) Awards gala on October 8, via The Hollywood Reporter. The organization is awarding them the EMA Missions in Music Award “for their incredible work as role models for sustainable behaviors,” including during the singer's current Happier Than Ever tour where she has partnered up with REVERB.

According to the outlet, Eilish and Baird created "Overheated" which is described as "an extra component with climate-focused activities including clothing swaps, documentary screenings and veganism talks as part of an effort to communicate issues related to sustainable fashion and encourage fans to participate." The project was organized together alongside Baird's charity "Support + Feed" which deals with "food insecurity and the climate crisis with plant-based food."

“I’m thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter," said Baird of the EMA award. She added, “I’m so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in tackling the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know that she’ll continue to make a tremendous impact on this earth for the next generation.”