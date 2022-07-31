Billie Eilish Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To 'Best Friend' Finneas
By Yashira C.
July 31, 2022
Billie Eilish shared a sweet birthday tribute to her older brother and "best friend" Finneas on Sunday (July 31.)
The "ocean eyes" singer took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of the duo spending time outdoors. "happy birthday to my best friend, you make life feel worth something," she wrote in the caption. Fans showered Finneas with birthday wishes in the comments and pointed out how "adorable" the post is. "how do you come up with the perfect things to say," wrote one fan. The musician turned 25 years old yesterday (July 30.).
See the birthday post below:
Billie celebrated the one-year anniversary of Happier Than Ever this weekend. To mark the occasion, she and Finneas surprised fans with an intimate performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. The duo played acoustic renditions of songs from the album including “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” and “Happier Than Ever.” They also played Eilish's latest release "TV" in which she addresses the Supreme Court's recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year," she gushed in between songs to the audience. "You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this album and I just love you.”