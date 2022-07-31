Billie Eilish shared a sweet birthday tribute to her older brother and "best friend" Finneas on Sunday (July 31.)

The "ocean eyes" singer took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of the duo spending time outdoors. "happy birthday to my best friend, you make life feel worth something," she wrote in the caption. Fans showered Finneas with birthday wishes in the comments and pointed out how "adorable" the post is. "how do you come up with the perfect things to say," wrote one fan. The musician turned 25 years old yesterday (July 30.).



See the birthday post below: