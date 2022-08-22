Camila Cabello To Collab With Legendary Film Score Composer Hans Zimmer

Camila Cabello is teaming up with the Oscar-winning film score composer Hans Zimmer for a project near and dear to the pop singer's heart. The two artists have joined forces to write a new song for BBC's Frozen Planet II which will be narrated by David Attenborough. According to Variety, the highly-anticiapted series is the sequel to the 2011 series and will journey through Earth's iciest regions including the North and South Poles.

Cabello and Zimmer's song, "Take Me Back Home" will mark the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history show. The track will debut on August 26th along with the first-look trailer for Frozen Planet II.

“To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer," Cabello said in a statement. “Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.”

Zimmer, who's known for his work on films like The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Inception, Dune, and many more, worked with long-term collaborators to put together the orchestration. "It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.”

While announcing the exciting new project on her Instagram Story, Cabello wrote, "my life is a dream," tagging Zimmer.