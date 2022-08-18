Camila Cabello & Charlie Puth Are Teaming Up For Something Special
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 18, 2022
The newest coach on The Voice, Camila Cabello, has announced that her Battle Advisor will be none other than hitmaker Charlie Puth. "Welcome to #TeamCamila," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 17th, along with a sweet photo with the two singers together. Puth reposted the photo on his Instagram Story adding, "So excited to be joining #TeamCamila as her Battle Advisor on this season of #TheVoice."
During an interview with Extra, the duo discussed the possibility of making music together. "We should definitely write together," Camila said and the two joked that their collaboration would be called "Extra, Extra," in reference to the outlet interviewing them.
Elsewhere in the interview, Camila talked about how her own journey on a talent competition show helped prepare her for stardom. She shared that the experience on The X Factor in 2012 gave her a "unique perspective," and added, "A very helpful perspective because I was kind of put through the wringer so early… like, imagine at 15, being like, and, ‘Now, sing for America.’” Puth was amazed at the thought of being on a competition show at that age. "I don't know how you did it."
Camila also shared that, as a judge, she wants to use her own insight to help make the experience "not scary" for Team Camila. She then described her team as a "fun group," and Puth noted that "Camila is very good at pairing singers." And Camila hit back, "That's why I paired us together."
Check out their full interview below.