Camila Cabello & Charlie Puth Are Teaming Up For Something Special

Elsewhere in the interview, Camila talked about how her own journey on a talent competition show helped prepare her for stardom. She shared that the experience on The X Factor in 2012 gave her a "unique perspective," and added, "A very helpful perspective because I was kind of put through the wringer so early… like, imagine at 15, being like, and, ‘Now, sing for America.’” Puth was amazed at the thought of being on a competition show at that age. "I don't know how you did it."

Camila also shared that, as a judge, she wants to use her own insight to help make the experience "not scary" for Team Camila. She then described her team as a "fun group," and Puth noted that "Camila is very good at pairing singers." And Camila hit back, "That's why I paired us together."

