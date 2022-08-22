Demi Lovato Reveals Having A Family Is On Her 'Bucket List'

Demi Lovato revealed that having a family is "really important" to her in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“My bucket list doesn’t include things like jumping out of a plane ’cause I’ve already done that,” she said. “Things like having a family is really important to me…It’s the substance of life.” Lovato also spoke about her desire to have children in a recent radio interview. “I don’t know why I want to say this, but I can’t wait to have kids someday,” she shared.

Elsewhere in the ET interview, the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer expressed being proud of herself after everything she's been through. “I’ve been through a lot, you know, and I’m really proud of myself," she said. "And sometimes I look in the mirror and I just say, ‘I am so proud of you. You’re doing great and I love you.'”

Lovato dropped her highly anticipated eighth studio album HOLY FVCK on Friday, August 19. She previously revealed that some of the biggest influences for the release were Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson, calling Clarkson's '00s hit song "Since U Been Gone" a "monster record" and an "influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally."