Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle

Summertime is the peak season to enjoy some ice cream. Thankfully, Seattle is home to plenty of shops and eateries serving up this chilly treat.

We looked to Yelp to find the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City. After searching "Best Ice Cream" and filtering by the highest-rated businesses, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream claimed the No. 1 spot!

Located at 917 E Pine St. in Capitol Hill, Yelpers love this ice cream shop's approach to classic flavors while offering exciting seasonal flavors. Honey lavender, mocha chip, and salted caramel are just a handful of their year-round flavors.

Eunice C. shared her recent experience at the ice cream shop:

"I love following their social media for their new monthly flavors (so bummed I missed out on their June flavors!). You can't go wrong with any of their flavors but I love the Yeti (sweet cream ice cream base with vanilla bean caramel and granola, Theo chocolate bits!!) and July seasonal blueberry pie (the pie crust pieces were SO good). The Yeti is a classic and my go-to flavor. Sadly no samples (darn you Covid!), but the employees here are super friendly and helpful. Nice to have water cups and water at the counter too! I also like that they have a sign that says no tips because they pay fair wages to their employees!"