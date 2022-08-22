Kendrick Lamar Finally Admits Why He's Not Active On Social Media
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2022
Throughout the span of his career, Kendrick Lamar has never been the one to instantly let fans into his world through social media. After recently uploading a trove of Instagram posts (and then deleting them) a couple of weeks ago, the rapper finally reveals why he’s not dependent on any photo-sharing app.
In a rare interview Citizen Magazine published on Monday, August 22, Kendrick Lamar opened up about a few personal topics during his recent trip to Ghana. The conversation, which was conducted just hours after his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers dropped, allows Kendrick to open up about an array of subjects, including his reluctance to use social media.
“People ask me, ‘Man, you’ve never been on social media, you really hate it?’ Bro, I don’t really know how to use it like that to be 100% real with you,” he said with a laugh. “I got friends, family, my team, they send me things, so I got good sentiments on what’s going on.”
For someone who doesn’t know how to use it like that, Kendrick Lamar has done well to maintain a presence on social media. Every time he posts something, like powerful images from The Big Steppers Tour for example, the world stops to pay attention. He’s managed to reel fans in through vague tweets on Twitter. In recent years, those posts usually lead fans to his oklama website where he’s made major announcements regarding his last album on Top Dawg and all things related to pgLang.
The full interview will appear in the print version of the magazine, which is currently available for pre-order. At the moment, his Instagram is full of all the beautiful images that were shot during his time in Ghana. Be sure to check them out before they disappear. In case they do, see Citizen Magazine's Instagram page for all the shots.