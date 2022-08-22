Kendrick Lamar Finally Admits Why He's Not Active On Social Media

“People ask me, ‘Man, you’ve never been on social media, you really hate it?’ Bro, I don’t really know how to use it like that to be 100% real with you,” he said with a laugh. “I got friends, family, my team, they send me things, so I got good sentiments on what’s going on.”



For someone who doesn’t know how to use it like that, Kendrick Lamar has done well to maintain a presence on social media. Every time he posts something, like powerful images from The Big Steppers Tour for example, the world stops to pay attention. He’s managed to reel fans in through vague tweets on Twitter. In recent years, those posts usually lead fans to his oklama website where he’s made major announcements regarding his last album on Top Dawg and all things related to pgLang.



The full interview will appear in the print version of the magazine, which is currently available for pre-order. At the moment, his Instagram is full of all the beautiful images that were shot during his time in Ghana. Be sure to check them out before they disappear. In case they do, see Citizen Magazine's Instagram page for all the shots.