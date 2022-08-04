Kendrick Lamar Reflects On Life After Sharing Mind-Blowing Tour Photos

“Rap has truly helped my expansion of self," Lamar wrote. "Beyond the perception of who I believe to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n***a at this point. Mr. morale. the catalyst of my self expression. ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type s**t. sitting in the corner like an old book. im forever underground. infratrating the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch. on jojo. ily. –ok ok!”



Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour will run in the U.S. until September 15. Afterward, he'll head overseas to perform at 22 European stops and five shows in Australia and New Zealand. The "N95" rapper doesn't have plans to stop working after the tour wraps up. His producer Sounwave recently confirmed that K Dot is already working on his next album.



Check out some of the shots from Kendrick Lamar's tour below and see the rest here.