Popular Holiday Event Returns To Nashville After 2-Year Hiatus

An ice-cold event popular around the holidays is returning to Nashville after a two-year break.

ICE! is coming back to Gaylord Opryland Resort later this year, blue parkas and all, as part of its holiday celebration "A Country Christmas." Running November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, ICE! will have a special theme of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, featuring ice sculptures and slides honoring the 1964 holiday classic, News Channel 5 reports.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience ICE! and help them create even more holiday memories with their family and friends at Gaylord Opryland," said Tom Petrillo, general manager and managing director of Gaylord Opryland Resort. "Since debuting here in 2001, ICE! has always been our most popular attraction during A Country Christmas, and we're excited to welcome this Gaylord Hotels tradition back this year with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

The event is making its grand return after a two-year hiatus, coming back bigger and better than ever with over 2 million pounds of ice sculpted by 40 artisans who will create the masterpieces over 30 days. According to the outlet, 12 scenes from the Christmas special will be recreated, including characters like Clarice, Bumble, Hermey the Elf, Sam the Snowman and, of course, everyone's favorite reindeer Rudolph.

For more information on ICE! or to reserve tickets, check out Gaylord Opryland Resort's website.