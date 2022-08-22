Quando Rondo Mourns His Friend Lul Pab's Death After Shooting

“You hurt my heart cuz," Rondo wrote in the second IG Story.



Quando Rondo was with Pab while he was shot and killed during a shooting in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of L.A. According to police, both men were at a gas station when three suspects approached them from the alley and opened fire. Although he was believed to have been hit by the gunfire, Quando made it out untouched unlike Pab, who was placed in the rapper's black Cadillac Escalade. Pab was eventually rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



"We don't know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims," LAPD Lieutenant John Radke said.



The suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, and are still on the run. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

