Scott Disick Rolls His Lamborghini Over In Scary Single-Car Crash

Scott Disick made it out of a scary situation on Sunday, August 21st. According to TMZ, The Kardashians star rolled his car over in a single-car accident while driving near Calabasas. At the time, it was unclear what caused his Lamborghini SUV to roll over but the outlet did report that he crashed into a stone mailbox. Disick was also reported to be in the car alone and received minor injuries including a cut on his head. TMZ also provided a photo of the crash showing Disick's car smashed and completely on its side in front of the driveway of a lavish house.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bureau later confirmed that Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release via Us Weekly. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Disick has had a rough year as shown on Hulu's The Kardashians. He's been open about feeling distraught over ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship and marriage to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend,” Disick said in the premiere episode of the reality show in April. ”Now we’re really just more of co-parents. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”