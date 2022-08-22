This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Pennsylvania.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included El Vez as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"At El Vez, every day feels like a Cinco de Mayo party, thanks to its flashy and fun decor, upbeat energy and frequent live music," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "And whatever you do, kick off your meal with one of their house-made guacamoles, whether it’s 'The Original' or the funkier 'Bazooka Limon' made with goat cheese, chili flakes and roasted tomatoes. We’ve dreamed up a dozen more ways to top your guac."

Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below: