This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
August 22, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Pennsylvania.
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included El Vez as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"At El Vez, every day feels like a Cinco de Mayo party, thanks to its flashy and fun decor, upbeat energy and frequent live music," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "And whatever you do, kick off your meal with one of their house-made guacamoles, whether it’s 'The Original' or the funkier 'Bazooka Limon' made with goat cheese, chili flakes and roasted tomatoes. We’ve dreamed up a dozen more ways to top your guac."
Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below:
- Alabama- El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar
- Alaska- El Dorado
- Arizona- Barrio Cafe
- Arkansas- Local Lime
- California- Gracias Madre
- Colorado- El Taco de Mexico
- Connecticut- Rincon Taqueria
- Delaware- Dos Locos Fajita and Stonegrill
- Florida- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
- Georgia- Taqueria La Oaxaquena
- Hawaii- Buho Cocina y Cantina
- Idaho- Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant
- Illinois- Broken English Taco Pub
- Indiana- La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
- Iowa- La Regia Taqueria
- Kansas- Molino's Cuisine Midtown
- Kentucky- El Taco Luchador
- Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
- Maine- Taco Escobarr
- Maryland- Clavel
- Massachusetts- Rincon Mexicano
- Michigan- Taqueria Mi Pueblo
- Minnesota- Andale Taqueria & Mercado
- Mississippi- El Agave
- Missouri- Chava's Mexican Restaurant
- Montana- El Cazador
- Nebraska- Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria
- Nevada- Bonito Michoacán
- New Hampshire- Revolution Cantina
- New Jersey- Orale Mexican Kitchen
- New Mexico- La Choza
- New York- Chavela's
- North Carolina- Cabo Fish Taco
- North Dakota- Acapulco Mexican Fargo
- Ohio- Gaucho's Taqueria
- Oklahoma- Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes
- Oregon- ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
- Pennsylvania- El Vez
- Rhode Island- Tallulah's Taqueria
- South Carolina- La Nortena
- South Dakota- Sabor A Mexico
- Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor
- Texas- Fonda San Miguel
- Utah- Red Iguana
- Vermont- El Cortijo
- Virginia- En Su Boca
- Washington- Tacos Chukis
- Washington, D.C.- Oyamel
- West Virginia- Mi Degollado
- Wisconsin- Botana's Restaurant
- Wyoming- Hacienda Guadalajara