This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Somerville restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Massachusetts.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included Rincon Mexicano as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Rincon Mexicano claims to serve up 'tastes from a little corner of hom'” and boy, do they," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Included in Boston Magazine‘s '15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Boston', Rincon serves up some of the best traditional Mexican cuisine in the Boston area. It comes to no surprise, though, because Chef Lorenzo has studied and mastered the art of Mexican cooking for the past 25 years before opening up his family-owned restaurant."

