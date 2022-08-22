This Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Washington

Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much that over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date, according to a survey.

It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that tortilla wrap, from cheese, lettuce, and beans to meat and avocado. The possibilities are endless! It can be a great snack or a filling meal, too.

Since there are so many places serving burritos in the United States, where can you find the best one in Washington? Eat This, Not That! have the answers. According to writers, the best burritos in the Evergreen State are served at...

Pita's Taqueria!

Here's what writers had to say about this Mexican restaurant:

"'I'm 46 and this was the best burrito I've ever had,' wrote one very happy customer after dining at Pita's Taqueria. Another reviewer declared 'these burritos are huge and delicious.' Diners also appreciate the friendly staff and reasonable prices."

If you're interested in trying their burritos, drop by 1547 McHugh Ave. in Emunclaw. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out Eat This' full list of awesome eateries serving up great burritos.