Video Showing Police Beating Man Results In Suspensions, Officer On Leave
By Jason Hall
August 22, 2022
Two Arkansas deputies have been suspended and a local police officer is on leave in relation to a video shared on social media, the Southwest Times Record reports.
The video, shared by Naomi Ruth Johnson, shows a man, identified as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, being punched in the head and kneed several times while being held on the ground by two deputies and a Mulberry police officer outside the Kountry Xpress at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 21).
Arkansas State Police issued a statement obtained by the Southwest Times Record confirming an investigation into the incident, which involves two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry Police officer.
"The Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man," the statement read. "The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. today (Sunday) outside a Crawford County convenience store in Mulberry. The investigation was initiated at the request of the 21st Judicial District prosecuting attorney."
(WARNING: The video shared below contains graphic violence and coarse language).
Worcester was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined and treated for potential injuries before being booked on complaints of second degree burglary, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and second degree assault, according to the statement from Arkansas State Police obtained by the Southwest Times Record.
"The state police investigation will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer," the statement reads. "Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws."
The deputies and officers were not publicly identified in relation to the incident.
"Questions relating to the identity of the three law enforcement officers and their administrative status should be directed to their respective departments where they are employed," Arkansas State Police said.
Police reportedly responded to the scene after a man threatened convenience store employees before riding a bicycle to Mulberry.
Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed the police officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante also addressed the two deputies' status in a statement shared on social media Sunday.
"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," Damante said via the Southwest Times Record. "I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."