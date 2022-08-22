Video Showing Police Beating Man Results In Suspensions, Officer On Leave

Two Arkansas deputies have been suspended and a local police officer is on leave in relation to a video shared on social media, the Southwest Times Record reports.

The video, shared by Naomi Ruth Johnson, shows a man, identified as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, being punched in the head and kneed several times while being held on the ground by two deputies and a Mulberry police officer outside the Kountry Xpress at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 21).

Arkansas State Police issued a statement obtained by the Southwest Times Record confirming an investigation into the incident, which involves two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry Police officer.

"The Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man," the statement read. "The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. today (Sunday) outside a Crawford County convenience store in Mulberry. The investigation was initiated at the request of the 21st Judicial District prosecuting attorney."

(WARNING: The video shared below contains graphic violence and coarse language).