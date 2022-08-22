Vikings Acquire Former Starting Quarterback Via Trade

By Jason Hall

August 22, 2022

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly acquired quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported on Monday (August 22).

The move will provide more depth at the quarterback position behind starter Kirk Cousins, recently signed an extension with the Vikings running through the 2023 season after entering the offseason with one year remaining on his previous contract.

"Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources. A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins," Pelissero tweeted."

The Vikings confirmed the trade shortly after the report in a news release shared on their official website.

"The Minnesota Vikings announce the team has traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for QB Nick Mullens," the team said. "The completion of this trade is pending Mullens passing a physical."

Mullens made 17 career starts in 20 appearances during his NFL career, which included eight starts as a rookie in 2018 and eight starts in 10 appearances during the 2020 season, both spent with the San Francisco 49ers in the absence of injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

The former Southern Mississippi University standout also made one start for the Cleveland Browns last season in the absence of injured starter Baker Mayfield in Week 15, having initially been signed to the Browns' practice squad on September 1, 2021 and being elevated to the main roster on October 21, 2021.

Mullens enters his fifth NFL season with 4,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions on 407 of 630 passing.

The Vikings had previously had only Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond listed on their depth chart as backups to Cousins, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 before returning to the team.

Mond threw for 82 yards and two interceptions on 10 of 20 passing during Minnesota's 17-7 preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday (August 20), while Mannion threw for 65 yards on 10 of 15 passing.

