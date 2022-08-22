Vikings Acquire Former Starting Quarterback Via Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly acquired quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported on Monday (August 22).

The move will provide more depth at the quarterback position behind starter Kirk Cousins, recently signed an extension with the Vikings running through the 2023 season after entering the offseason with one year remaining on his previous contract.

"Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources. A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins," Pelissero tweeted."

The Vikings confirmed the trade shortly after the report in a news release shared on their official website.

"The Minnesota Vikings announce the team has traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for QB Nick Mullens," the team said. "The completion of this trade is pending Mullens passing a physical."

Mullens made 17 career starts in 20 appearances during his NFL career, which included eight starts as a rookie in 2018 and eight starts in 10 appearances during the 2020 season, both spent with the San Francisco 49ers in the absence of injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo.