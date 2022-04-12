Vikings Star Dalvin Cook Is Changing His Number

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will no longer wear No. 33 during the 2022 NFL season.

The two-time All-Pro revealed he's switching his jersey to No. 4 during the upcoming season while addressing reporters at a press conference on Tuesday (April 12).

Cook, who wore No. 4 during a decorated collegiate career at Florida State University, had previously looked into making the change after the NFL switched its rules to allow more positions to wear single digits, but decided not to due to the cost of buying out the remaining inventory on No. 33 jerseys.

But after having a full year of planning, the veteran back said he's now ready to make a switch.

“You’re going to see another version you’ve never seen before. Something special,” Cook said via Pro Football Talk.

"Something special" is a big promise coming from Cook, who has consistently ranked among the league's top running backs since being selected by the Vikings in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft at No. 41 overall.

The Florida native has 4,820 career rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry), 1,499 receiving yards on 182 catches and 42 total touchdowns (39 rushing, three receiving) during his first five NFL seasons.

Cook is coming off his third consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2021, earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

The 26-year-old earned first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors twice (2015, 2016), as well as second-team All-ACC honors in 2014 when he had previously worn No. 4 at FSU.