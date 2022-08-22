WATCH: ‘Devil In Ohio’ Trailer, New Netflix Show Coming Soon

Today (August 22), Netflix has shared the trailer for a dramatic new show set in Ohio.

The Netflix series is called Devil In Ohio. The streaming platform calls it “a thrilling, shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small-town America.”

The story follows hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deshanel) as she decides to take in a mysterious young woman (Madeleine Arthur) while they wait for a foster home to open up. Dr. Mathis’ decision to take in the girl inevitably puts her own life, and that of her family, in danger when they learn they are sheltering a cult escapee. However, the question of if the girl is really an escapee, or if she is actually a prized member of the cult sent out into the small Ohio town to spread darkness, soon arises.

Devil In Ohio also stars Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan. It was adapted from Daria Polatin’s best-selling book, which was inspired by a true story. Polatin is also the creator, showrunner and writer for the T.V. adaptation.

The eight-episode miniseries is set to arrive on Netflix on September 2. Check out the full trailer below.