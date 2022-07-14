This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio
By Taylor Linzinmeir
July 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?
GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.
According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings, with 14 ghost sightings and a whopping 264 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Ohio, along with their respective number of sightings, below.
- Columbus: 14 ghost sightings and 264 UFO sightings
- Cincinnati: 16 ghost sightings and 164 UFO sightings
- Dayton: 28 ghost sightings and 164 UFO sightings
- Cleveland: 6 ghost sightings and 126 sightings
- Springfield: 69 ghost sightings and 40 UFO sightings
- Toledo: 9 ghost sightings and 96 UFO sightings
- Canton: 19 ghost sightings and 64 UFO sightings
- Akron: 13 ghost sightings and 66 UFO sightings
- Hamilton: 39 ghost sightings and 32 UFO sightings
- Youngstown: 31 ghost sightings and 37 UFO sightings
- Fairborn: 24 ghost sightings and 33 UFO sightings
- Cambridge: 11 ghost sightings and 42 UFO sightings
- Garrettsville: 7 ghost sightings and 41 UFO sightings
- Troy: 23 ghost sightings and 19 UFO sightings
- Newark: 12 ghost sightings and 30 UFO sightings