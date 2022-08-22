WATCH: Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote Controlled Golf Ball During Tourney
By Jason Hall
August 22, 2022
Golfer Rory McIlroy was involved in a strange incident during the third round of the BMW Championship Saturday (August 20) afternoon.
McIlroy was walking onto the 15th green when he spotted a fan's remote-controlled ball rolling towards the flag and, after the ball circled the hole numerous times, the 33-year-old picked it up and chucked it into a pond nearby, CNN reports.
The crowd cheered as McIlroy threw the ball, but quickly booed as the person responsible identified themselves by making a thumbs down gesture near fans before being taken away by stewards.
"That wasn't exactly something I expected to see on a Saturday afternoon," said Scott Stallings, McIlroy's playing partner on Saturday , via USA TODAY's Golfweek. "He kept yelling at Rory, 'This is my dream, this is my dream.' I don't know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."
Stallings, who was lining up his approach shot when the incident took place, said he was ready to take similar actions had McIlroy not already stepped in.
"I thought it was great," Stallings said of McIlroy's throw. "I was about to go and do the same thing."
Both players parred on the 15th hole, with Stallings finishing Sunday's (August 21) round just one stroke behind winner Patrick Cantlay at 13-under for the tournament.
McIlroy finished five strokes behind Cantlay (-9) to tie for eighth, earning his ninth top-10 finish for 2021-22.