WATCH: Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote Controlled Golf Ball During Tourney

Golfer Rory McIlroy was involved in a strange incident during the third round of the BMW Championship Saturday (August 20) afternoon.

McIlroy was walking onto the 15th green when he spotted a fan's remote-controlled ball rolling towards the flag and, after the ball circled the hole numerous times, the 33-year-old picked it up and chucked it into a pond nearby, CNN reports.

The crowd cheered as McIlroy threw the ball, but quickly booed as the person responsible identified themselves by making a thumbs down gesture near fans before being taken away by stewards.

"That wasn't exactly something I expected to see on a Saturday afternoon," said Scott Stallings, McIlroy's playing partner on Saturday , via USA TODAY's Golfweek. "He kept yelling at Rory, 'This is my dream, this is my dream.' I don't know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."