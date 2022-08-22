WATCH: Tiny Dog Chases Full-Grown Bear From Colorado Home

A tiny dog really showed the spirit of a big dog when it was caught on camera chasing a full-grown bear in Colorado.

Surveillance footage shared with FOX 31 shows Luna the bold Pomeranian chasing an adult bear in the middle of the night. The wild moment happened in a Castle Rock neighborhood last week after her owner, Jordan Courtney, let the dog outside.

"Luna went racing off, barking, and my mom didn’t know what she was barking at," Courtney told reporters. “It was just comical, seeing this little doggy chasing after a full-sized bear."

The bear is shown running across a neighbor's yard with a barking Luna hot on its tail. Courtney says the small dog tends to be pretty chill at home, but if a stranger comes near the family's home, she's ready and waiting.

“She is protective of her family. She just wanted to protect the home front,” the owner explains.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says to make sure you report bear sightings in residential areas so they can track the animals and monitor them.

A similar incident happened earlier this year, except it was a small dog confronting a huge mountain lion at a Colorado home.