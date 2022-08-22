Will Smith Hilariously Captures Massive Spider With Son Trey

Will Smith and his son Trey had their very own battle against nature when they came face to face with a massive spider inside their home.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared a hilarious video to Instagram on Sunday (August 21) of what appears to be a tarantula slowly crawling across the floor, per People.

"What the whole hell? That is a big a-- spider," Smith said, camera zooming in on the arachnid in question. Trey corrected his father, sounding shocked as he said, "That's a tarantula."

Smith couldn't get away from the spider fast enough, jumping up onto a chair as he instructed his oldest son to get the creature out of the house. Stunned, Trey just stared at this father without moving, silently saying, "Absolutely not."

"C'mon, you're young and strong," Smith said. "You can handle the bite."

His father's encouragement (or insistence) spurred him into action and he eventually trapped the spider under a glass while Smith yelled out in delight. The Oscar winner let his son take a break while he stepped up, sliding a paper under the glass in order to pick up the captured spider and take it away.

"So that's the biggest spider we've ever seen in our lives," Trey said, with his father adding, "I don't like it at all."

Smith joked that they were "selling the house," even writing in the caption that he was "posting this from a Holiday Inn."