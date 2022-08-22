YouTuber Finds Corpse While Filming In Abandoned Wisconsin Church

Wisconsin police are asking for help identifying a body found in an abandoned church earlier this month, according to the Independent.

On August 10, YouTuber Matthew Nunez was filming in what authorities called a multi-use abandoned building located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street in Milwaukee when he discovered a decaying corpse. Nunez said he stumbled upon the man's body on the second floor at about 6:45 p.m and immediately called the police.

Chief Forensic Investigator at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office Amy Michalak said the body appears to be that of a Black male. He did not have anything in his pockets, however, he did have five rings on his body. A photo of the rings, provided by the Medical Examiner's Office, can be found below. He also had a red allergy bracelet commonly used in hospitals.

In addition, the deceased man appeared to have a few tattoos. One on the left forearm says "King" and one on the right forearm says "Sava." There were other tattoos on the body, but they were not clear. Authorities are hoping these descriptions might help the family of the deceased man come forward with more information. If you have any information about the man, call (414) 223-1200.