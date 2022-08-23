6-Year-Old Minneapolis Girl Shot While Riding Bike With Family

A 6-year-old girl was shot Monday evening (August 22) in Minneapolis while riding her bike with her family, according to CBS News.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just outside of East Phillips Park, according to CBS News. Investigators said the girl was hit with a stray bullet from a shootout as two men were reportedly firing at each other across 24th Street. The girl was taken to an area hospital, and it expected to survive. No other injuries have been reported.

Police are currently working to find the shooters, according to CBS News. However, no arrests have been made thus far. In addition, they also spoke to witnesses who were at the scene during the shootout. One of those witnesses was Donna Bredow, who was at the park with her 6-year-old grandson when the incident occurred.

"At first I thought it was firecrackers, then I kept hearing more and more, and it wouldn't stop. Somebody said it was like one of those handguns, something like that. Not a handgun, but one of those automatics," Bredow said (via CBS News). "I knew afterwards what happened because people were just scattering everywhere."

She also said her grandson kept saying, "We didn't die, we didn't get shot, grandma."