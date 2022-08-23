A Mysterious Illness In Michigan Is Killing Dogs Within Three Days

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 23, 2022

Shelter for homeless dogs, waiting for a new owner
Photo: Getty Images

A mysterious illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Northern Michigan over the past month, according to USA Today.

More than 30 dogs have died of the disease in Clare County alone as of Thursday (August 18). Most of the dogs who have contracted the illness have been under the age of 2-years-old. Symptoms of the virus include bloody diarrhea, vomiting and lethargy. Usually, the dogs die within three to five days of getting sick.

The illness is similar to the canine parvovirus, which, according to the Baker Institute for Animal Health, is a highly contagious viral disease that causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. The diseases is often fatal and most often affects puppies between 6 and 20-weeks old. Older animals are also affected sometimes.

"The state is in a panic right now," Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks told the Clare County Cleaver.

It's not yet known how the virus spreads. In an effort to keep your dogs safe, Melissa FitzGerald, director of Otsego County Animal Shelter in Gaylord, Michigan, said pet owners should get their pet vaccinated. She also recommends keeping pets away from other dogs or areas where lots of dogs have been, such as dog parks.

