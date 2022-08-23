Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper made the brave decision to stop a wrong way driver by crashing into him. AZ Family reported that the crash took place on Loop 101 in Tempe.

The driver allegedly went more than 10 miles on the wrong side of the road before being stopped by the trooper.

A trooper spotted 22-year-old Isaiah Luis Llanos and attempted to pull him over. The trooper slowed down in hopes that Llanos would stop or pull over, but then had to make the split-second decision to use his SUV to hit Llanos' car head-on to bring him to a stop.

The trooper got out of his vehicle and asked Llanos what he was doing. According to court documents, the trooper could smell alcohol coming from Llanos, and he was arrested shortly after.

Both Llanos and the trooper were taken to the hospital. Llanos had minor injuries. The trooper had back pain and a swollen left hand.

In an interview, Llanos told police that he had shots and a few drinks at a party. He said he was driving home because his friends wouldn't let him stay at their house and he refused to have someone drive him home. He admitted to being angry and driving more than 90 miles per hour, but he says he didn't know he was going the wrong way