Strangers Flip Car Over, Save Driver After Crash On Texas Highway

A group of strangers rushed to help a driver after a car flipped along a Texas highway. KENS 5 reported that the driver flipped a car on Monday morning (August 15) at Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard in San Antonio.

A cell phone video of the rescue was captured by military veteran John David Escobedo. Escobedo has a broken hand and was on his way to the doctor when he saw the car crash. He pulled over to help and began stopping other people to help.

The car wrecked and landed on its roof after Escobedo said it went airborne. He said, "It hit the embankment, rolled over about 200 feet."

Escobedo said that another woman was already pulled over and calling 911 when he began to flag down others. He said, "I yelled, 'He is alive. He is alive. Someone is in here. Someone was trapped here.'"

In the cell phone video, you can see a group of at least nine people pushing the car over to help save the driver. Escobedo said, "I think once the adrenaline kicks in, you get that superhuman strength. Once they opened the door, he was conscious. He was alive."

Check out the video below: