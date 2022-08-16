Strangers Flip Car Over, Save Driver After Crash On Texas Highway

By Ginny Reese

August 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A group of strangers rushed to help a driver after a car flipped along a Texas highway. KENS 5 reported that the driver flipped a car on Monday morning (August 15) at Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard in San Antonio.

A cell phone video of the rescue was captured by military veteran John David Escobedo. Escobedo has a broken hand and was on his way to the doctor when he saw the car crash. He pulled over to help and began stopping other people to help.

The car wrecked and landed on its roof after Escobedo said it went airborne. He said, "It hit the embankment, rolled over about 200 feet."

Escobedo said that another woman was already pulled over and calling 911 when he began to flag down others. He said, "I yelled, 'He is alive. He is alive. Someone is in here. Someone was trapped here.'"

In the cell phone video, you can see a group of at least nine people pushing the car over to help save the driver. Escobedo said, "I think once the adrenaline kicks in, you get that superhuman strength. Once they opened the door, he was conscious. He was alive."

Check out the video below:

According to Escobedo, the group didn't pull the driver out of the car, but waited for EMS to arrive. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Escobedo said, "The heroes this, Monday, morning definitely put their backs into it and flipped that car over for something that we all came in common for, a common goal we needed to help someone's life. Save someone's life. It was pretty impressive to see San Antonians come together and do something inspirational, courageous."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.