'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Runs For City Council In West Hollywood

Ben Savage, actor and star of popular 90's sitcom "Boy Meets World," has officially announced candidacy for West Hollywood City Council. According to Fox News, Savage graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science between the time that he filmed "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000, and "Girl Meets World" from 2014 to 2017. Aside from his political background, Savage has also been a proud resident of West Hollywood for the last 18 years.

Savage's website details his reasons for running for city council under the slogan, "Bringing West Hollywood Together."

"I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them. I’m a longtime resident, union member and concerned citizen who believes West Hollywood deserves leaders who will deliver results. The city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing. We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues," the website mentioned.

Savage concluded by stating that he wants to see public safety increase throughout the city with "fresh perspective" as well as an appreciation of the "diversity in identity" that make West Hollywood extraordinary.