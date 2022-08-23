“I was caught in the middle to be totally honest with you, because I didn’t want Dame [Dash] to feel a way," Cam said while explaining how he got involved in the show. "I know they was going through they thing, but Dame had did something on the internet to where he kind of apologized to JAY-Z. … I was like, ‘If that’s where he at, cool.’”



“Jay called, he’s like, ‘Yo first of all I want to tell you I got respect for you,’ and I’m like, ‘Same here bro,’” he continued. “S**t ain’t no big thing, man. We talking about some s**t, f**king 12-13 years old. I’m straight... We just showed our love for each other, and we kept it under wraps.”



Cam ended up praising JAY-Z for how he handled the situation. He also revealed how proud he was of Hov for all the success he's had over the years. The face of Dipset also talks about watching Kanye West freestyle for him and Hov back in the day, meeting Biggie Smalls for the first time and more. Watch the entire interview below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE