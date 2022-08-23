Cam'ron Explains How He Quietly Reconciled With JAY-Z
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2022
Cam'ron and JAY-Z's issues over the past 20 years seemed to dissolve a few years ago when they performed on the same stage for the first time in ages. Now The Diplomats leader is explaining how they got over their long-standing beef.
On Monday, August 22, Killa Cam appeared on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Midway through their conversation, Wallo brings up the long-lost remix of Cam's "Oh Boy," which apparently featured a verse from Hov. After he admits that he deleted the verse instead of shelving it, Cam eventually discussed how he and the Roc Nation founder reunited at JAY-Z's B-Sides show in 2019.
“I was caught in the middle to be totally honest with you, because I didn’t want Dame [Dash] to feel a way," Cam said while explaining how he got involved in the show. "I know they was going through they thing, but Dame had did something on the internet to where he kind of apologized to JAY-Z. … I was like, ‘If that’s where he at, cool.’”
“Jay called, he’s like, ‘Yo first of all I want to tell you I got respect for you,’ and I’m like, ‘Same here bro,’” he continued. “S**t ain’t no big thing, man. We talking about some s**t, f**king 12-13 years old. I’m straight... We just showed our love for each other, and we kept it under wraps.”
Cam ended up praising JAY-Z for how he handled the situation. He also revealed how proud he was of Hov for all the success he's had over the years. The face of Dipset also talks about watching Kanye West freestyle for him and Hov back in the day, meeting Biggie Smalls for the first time and more. Watch the entire interview below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE