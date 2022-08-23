Did You Swipe Right? Here Are The Best Texas Spots For An Offline Date

By Dani Medina

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you swiped right and things are going smoothly, it might be time to take things to the next step. Food.

Popular dating app Bumble and reservation service OpenTable joined forces to help you find the perfect date spot that'll move your relationship from online to IRL. "That’s stressful enough, so don’t sweat the restaurant choice. Find everything from grand special occasion spaces to cozy neighborhood restaurants on this list of spots that diners always rate highly for date night," both companies said.

Eleven spots in Texas made the "100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America" list. Here's a look:

Austin

Dallas

Houston

San Antonio

Check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.