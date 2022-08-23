Former Ohio State Football Player Charged With Robbery, Kidnapping

A former Ohio State cornerback was arrested this week for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Tennessee, according to Sports Illustrated.

23-year-old Marcus Williamson was arrested in Tennessee on August 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tempering with or fabricating evidence. According to an affidavit obtained by 10TV, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on August 18. The man, later identified as Williamson, then forced her to drive to an ATM and told her to withdraw $500, which she did. Williamson eventually told the woman to get out of her vehicle and drove off.

Authorities found Williamson driving the woman's vehicle the following day after he pulled into a car wash. He was seen exiting the vehicle and throwing items in the trash before he was arrested, according to the affidavit. When officers pulled the items out of the trash, they confirmed they belonged to the victim.

The victim identified Williamson out of a six-person photo lineup as the individual who kidnapped, robbed and carjacked her. Williamson played five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-2021. He is now being held on an $80,000 bond.