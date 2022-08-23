Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Denver

Summertime is the peak season to enjoy some ice cream. Thankfully, Denver is home to plenty of shops serving up this chilly treat.

We looked to Yelp to find the best ice cream shop in the Mile High City. After searching "Best Ice Cream" and filtering by the highest-rated businesses, Little Man Ice Cream claimed the No. 1 spot!

Located at 2620 16th St., Yelpers love this ice cream shop's unique flavors, free samples, and generous servings. People noted the different dietary options, especially if you're vegan or need gluten-free offerings.

Gabrielle L. shared her recent experience at the ice cream shop:

"Little Man Ice Cream has some of the best flavors I've ever tried. Although I ended up with the Salted Caramel Peanut Butter, I tried a couple other flavors and they were all phenomenal. I love salty foods, and the salted caramel was certainly lived up to its name! ... I'm gluten free, so I got the gluten free sugar cone as well (put on top of the cup for less spillage). Also keep in mind the scoops are very generously sized. I could barely finish my kid's size! Don't miss this place. Even when the line looks long, it only takes between 10-15 minutes. And even if it was longer, it's worth the wait. I'm already craving my next scoop."